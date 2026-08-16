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Home / Bathinda / ‘Recite Vande Mataram, I'll apologise’: Warring turns tables on BJP protesters in Muktsar

‘Recite Vande Mataram, I'll apologise’: Warring turns tables on BJP protesters in Muktsar

BJP protesters, led by district president Bhangewala, reach PCC chief Warring’s residence after breaking through police barricades and the security cordon, raising slogans against the Congress

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:04 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP's Muktsar district president Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala argue with each other outside the Warring's residence in Muktsar on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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High drama prevailed outside the residence of PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Muktsar on Sunday evening as BJP leaders and some party workers staged a protest there over the alleged insult to the national song, Vande Mataram, by Sonia Gandhi during an event in Delhi on Saturday.

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Warring not only offered water and sweets to the protesters but also turned the tables on the saffron party’s leaders, challenging them that, except for former district president Rajesh Pathela Gora, if any BJP leader or worker present at the protest could recite Vande Mataram, he would apologise immediately.

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Notably, the protesters, led by Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala, had reached Warring’s residence after breaking through police barricades and the security cordon while raising slogans against the Congress.

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Bhangewala alleged that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had insulted Vande Mataram, saying that any disrespect to the national song had hurt the sentiments of the people and would not be tolerated.

When the protesters refused to end their demonstration and continued raising slogans, Warring challenged Bhangewala, saying that, except for Gora, if any BJP leader or worker present at the protest could recite Vande Mataram, he would apologise immediately.

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The challenge triggered a sharp verbal exchange between the two sides. While BJP leaders remained firm on their demand for an apology, Warring repeatedly asked Bhangewala to recite Vande Mataram first.

The BJP district president, however, did not accept the challenge, and the protesters eventually left the residence.

Warring later said the Congress had a long history of sacrifices for the country. He added that BJP leaders had accused Sonia Gandhi of disrespecting Vande Mataram, but the district president himself was unable to recite it.

In response, Bhangewala, in a recorded video, challenged Warring to come to Guru Gobind Singh Park, where BJP activists would recite Vande Mataram, and said that Warring would also have to recite it.

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