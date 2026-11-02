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Home / Bathinda / Red Cross facilitates free treatment for two sisters suffering from congenital squint

Red Cross facilitates free treatment for two sisters suffering from congenital squint

The Red Cross Society also provided financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to the family through a cheque to help meet the treatment expenses

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Archit Watts
Barnala, Updated At : 05:44 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The two girls who received free treatment for their eye-related ailments in Barnala.
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A lok sewa camp organised by the District Red Cross Society at Sekha village here has helped two sisters from a financially weak family receive free treatment for congenital squint, a condition they had been suffering from since birth.

The girls, Sukhmanpreet Kaur (12), a Class VI student, and Beant Kaur (10), a Class V student, are daughters of Rajwinder Singh, a daily-wage labourer.

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Rajwinder brought his daughters to the camp after learning about the free medical check-ups and other facilities being provided there. During the examination, specialist doctors advised treatment for both girls.

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Taking note of the family’s financial condition, Harpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-President of the District Red Cross Society, directed officials to facilitate their treatment free of cost.

The elder girl showed considerable improvement in her squint condition after being prescribed corrective spectacles, while the younger one recently underwent surgery.

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The Red Cross Society also provided financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to the family through a cheque to help meet the treatment expenses.

Their mother Gurpreet Kaur said arranging treatment for both daughters would have been difficult given the family’s financial condition. She expressed gratitude to the Red Cross Society, adding that both girls were recovering and the elder one had shown significant improvement.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Red Cross Society had been organising lok sewa camps to take healthcare facilities and benefits of government schemes to people’s doorsteps.

He said camps had been organised at several locations during the first phase, including Karamgarh, Kaleke, Dhilwan, Kattu, District Jail, Amla Singh Wala, Thikriwala, Sekha, Rajgarh and Sehjra.

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