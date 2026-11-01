Reinstated officer intensifies drive against spurious food

Back in action after his reinstatement, Food Safety Inspector Abhinav Khosla has intensified the drive against the units selling spurious products.

A few days ago, the Health Department had suspended Khosla from service. However, his suspension triggered public outrage. Various social organisations and NGOs held protests, demanding the revocation of his suspension, alleging that he was being penalised for taking action against food adulteration and unhygienic conditions at food establishments. Following the campaign in his support, the department reinstated him.

Advertisement

As per information, the department has now gone into overdrive ahead of the festival season and inspecting food retailers, manufacturing units and sweet shops. Of the 106 food samples collected in this border district, 52 samples have failed quality tests, while 16 products have been declared unsafe for consumption.

Advertisement

The department recently inspected two factories in Zira and destroyed 350 kg of substandard chips and 40 kg of insect-infested “kasuri methi”. In a separate raid at a sweet manufacturing unit on Jhatra Road, a huge quantity of “barfi” was destroyed and 69 tins were sealed for sampling.

“The spurious ‘barfi’ was being sold at Rs 90 in 500-gm packing, which had been brought from Faridkot,” said Khosla, adding that the department was also investigating the alleged use of ammonia in bakery products. “Further action will be taken after the sample reports are received,” he said.

Advertisement

On October 23, the department recovered adulterated ‘khoya’, which had been brought from Rajasthan. “People should also be made aware of fake silver leaf (chandi warq), adulterated milk products and dry fruits being sold in the market during the festive season,” said Khosla.

“Inspection of factories, warehouses and shops will continue. Strict action will be taken wherever violations of food safety standards are found,” said the official.