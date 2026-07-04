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Home / Bathinda / Renowned calligrapher Anil Thaman conducts handwriting competition for Bathinda police

Renowned calligrapher Anil Thaman conducts handwriting competition for Bathinda police

The event, titled Write Right, was organised under the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the SSP, gazetted officers and other police personnel

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:49 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Renonwned calligrapher Anil Thaman during the handwriting competiton of the district police in Bathinda on Saturday.
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Renowned calligrapher Anil Thaman conducted a handwriting competition of the district police at the District Administrative Complex here.

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The event, titled Write Right, was organised under the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the SSP, gazetted officers and other police personnel.

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Before the competition, Thaman, winner of the World Handwriting Contest in the past, conducted a practical training session, sharing simple and effective techniques to improve handwriting, writing speed and presentation.

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The participants actively engaged in the session and applied the skills they learned during the competition.

The participants appreciated the initiative, saying that good handwriting enhances clarity, communication and professionalism in official work. The competition also encouraged them to develop better writing habits and improve the quality of official documentation.

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At the conclusion of the event, Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav presented certificates to participants who displayed outstanding handwriting and congratulated them on their excellent performance.

The programme concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing appreciation for the unique learning experience and the practical guidance provided by Thaman.

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