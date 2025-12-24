DT
Home / Bathinda / Residents protest delay, open Multania railway overbridge by removing boulders in Bathinda

Residents protest delay, open Multania railway overbridge by removing boulders in Bathinda

MLA claims inauguration delayed because of martyrdom week of Sahibzadas

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:12 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Residents remove boulders to open Multania railway over bridge in Bathinda on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Irate over the alleged delay in the opening of the Multania railway over bridge (RoB) here, some local residents and leaders from parties in opposition on Tuesday opened it for traffic by removing the boulders.

Notably, Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill had already announced that the RoB would be opened for traffic on a trial basis in the evening.

However, the protesters claimed that the RoB was not being inaugurated due to the wait for the Chief Minister. “The inaugural programme has been postponed thrice recently,” the protesters claimed.

Gill said the opening was part of a mandatory trial run required before formal inauguration.

He clarified that the bridge could not be inaugurated at present as the martyrdom week of the Sahibzadas is underway. "During this period, no celebratory events are held. The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the RoB next month. Some work is still underway,” Gill said, adding that all safety and technical checks would be completed during the trial phase.

The RoB is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Bathinda town by providing a crucial link across the railway tracks. Residents of several nearby villages will also benefit, as it will reduce travel time and improve connectivity to the city, hospitals and markets.

