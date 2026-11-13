Road mishaps lead to recovery of smuggled liquor in Moga

Two road accidents in Moga district have led to the recovery of a large quantity of allegedly smuggled liquor from private vehicles, with the police registering cases in both incidents.

In the first incident, the police recovered 480 bottles of liquor from a Safari vehicle bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number. The vehicle was found overturned following an accident on a road near Lohara village. No one was present at the spot. During a search, the police found 40 cartons of liquor marked for sale in Chandigarh. The vehicle was seized and an investigation is underway.

In the second incident, a Dharamkot police patrol received information that a silver Toyota car had hit an electricity pole in front of a house in Indergarh village. On checking the vehicle, the police allegedly recovered 96 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, 12 bottles of Haywards 5,000 beer and seven bottles of Budweiser beer.

The liquor included brands such as Royal Stag, Imperial Blue, Teacher’s Scotch, Grand Affair, 100 Pipers and Exclamation.

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The police arrested Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Indergarh. A case was registered at the Dharamkot police station.

The recoveries, both made after road accidents, have raised questions about the possible movement of illicit liquor through the district without detection.

Some liquor contractors in Moga have alleged that large quantities of liquor are being brought illegally from Chandigarh and sold in the district at comparatively lower prices. They claim this is affecting licensed liquor vends, which pay duties and fees to the Punjab Government.

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The trade has long been attributed to differences in excise duty, VAT and retail prices between Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, where liquor has been cheaper due to lower duties.