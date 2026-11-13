Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Road mishaps lead to recovery of smuggled liquor in Moga

Road mishaps lead to recovery of smuggled liquor in Moga

480 bottles recovered from overturned Safari near Lohara, 115 from car in Dharamkot; one arrested

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:07 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

Two road accidents in Moga district have led to the recovery of a large quantity of allegedly smuggled liquor from private vehicles, with the police registering cases in both incidents.

In the first incident, the police recovered 480 bottles of liquor from a Safari vehicle bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number. The vehicle was found overturned following an accident on a road near Lohara village. No one was present at the spot. During a search, the police found 40 cartons of liquor marked for sale in Chandigarh. The vehicle was seized and an investigation is underway.

In the second incident, a Dharamkot police patrol received information that a silver Toyota car had hit an electricity pole in front of a house in Indergarh village. On checking the vehicle, the police allegedly recovered 96 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, 12 bottles of Haywards 5,000 beer and seven bottles of Budweiser beer.

The liquor included brands such as Royal Stag, Imperial Blue, Teacher’s Scotch, Grand Affair, 100 Pipers and Exclamation.

Advertisement

The police arrested Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Indergarh. A case was registered at the Dharamkot police station.

The recoveries, both made after road accidents, have raised questions about the possible movement of illicit liquor through the district without detection.

Some liquor contractors in Moga have alleged that large quantities of liquor are being brought illegally from Chandigarh and sold in the district at comparatively lower prices. They claim this is affecting licensed liquor vends, which pay duties and fees to the Punjab Government.

Advertisement

The trade has long been attributed to differences in excise duty, VAT and retail prices between Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, where liquor has been cheaper due to lower duties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts