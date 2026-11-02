Roads take lion’s share of Centre’s capital aid to Punjab

Punjab has decisively tilted its capital spending towards road construction, with the bulk of the Centre’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) over the past two years going into link roads, state highways and bridges, information procured under RTI revealed.

In 2025–26, the Centre approved 571 projects worth Rs 4,107.53 crore for the state. Of these, nearly 496 projects, costing about Rs 3,141.77 crore, were for upgrading, modernising and constructing roads and bridges, roughly 76 per cent of the total outlay.

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The shift has become sharper in the current fiscal. As on August 31, 2026, 159 projects worth Rs 1,337 crore have been approved, of which about 158 projects, amounting to nearly Rs 1,330.66 crore, relate to roads and streets, including urban and rural roads, link roads and pedestrian and cycle infrastructure. Only one project, a Rs 6.34 crore pedestrianisation and improvement scheme around Jalandhar, falls outside the roads category. Roads thus account for almost 99.5 per cent of this year’s approvals.

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Taken together, the state has secured approvals for 730 projects worth about Rs 5,444.5 crore over two years, with roughly Rs 4,472 crore, or about 82 per cent, earmarked for roads and bridges.

The emphasis has come at the cost of other sectors. Agriculture infrastructure and irrigation, which includes watercourse lining, underground pipelines, recharge wells, mandi infrastructure and godowns, received about 53 projects worth Rs 570.61 crore in 2025–26, and finds no mention among 2026–27 approvals so far.

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Urban development, water supply and sewerage got seven projects worth Rs 89.65 crore last year. Sports infrastructure was allotted Rs 81.76 crore for eight projects, while education, covering Schools of Eminence and ITIs, got six projects worth Rs 38.07 crore.

Advocate Kamal Anand, who has procured this information under the RTI from Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi, said this spending revealed Punjab’s road-centric approach. Though it signals a clear priority on connectivity, particularly rural link roads that serve the mandi network and farm-to-market movement but the neglect of irrigation, water supply and education infrastructure was also noticeable, , given the state’s groundwater crisis and demand for better public services, he said.

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Reviving economy

The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) was launched in 2020–21 as a Covid-19 recovery measure, originally under the name Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure. Under it, the Centre extends 50-year, interest-free loans to states, which can be spent only on capital projects. The idea is to revive economic activity, since capital spending builds productive capacity, creates jobs and has a strong multiplier effect.

The scheme is divided into several parts aimed at different sectors, including urban reforms, vehicle scrapping incentives, police housing, Make in India initiatives, digital infrastructure, Optical Fibre Cable and tourism development. It has also nudged states towards reforms, notably modernising land and property systems, which in turn supports efficiency and industrial growth.