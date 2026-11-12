RPF reunites 72 rescued kids with families in Ferozepur division under Op Nanhe Farishte

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Ferozepur Railway Division rescued 72 children under its “Operation Nanhe Farishte” and reunited them with their families during the April-October period of the current financial year.

Sharing the details, DRM Sanjeev Kumar said that in a recent incident, a family from Pathankot’s Mirthal area was visiting Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple when their five-year-old son, Lovely, got separated from them at the railway station.

The child’s father contacted Chief Inspector Ticket (CIT) SS Mann, who was part of the ticket-checking staff deployed at the station. Acting promptly, Mann traced the child and safely brought him to the enquiry office, where he was reunited with his family.

“Along with Operation Nanhe Farishte, the RPF undertook several other special operations to ensure passenger safety, protect railway property and secure sensitive railway installations,” the DRM said.

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Sharing further, the DRM said that under another initiative, Operation Amanat, the RPF recovered belongings worth Rs 45,76,444 of 349 passengers.

The items included laptops, mobile phones, bags, purses and other valuables, which were subsequently handed over to their rightful owners, the DRM said.

“Similarly, under Operation Jan Jagran, the RPF conducted awareness campaigns to educate passengers and the general public about safe railway travel. Passengers were advised to immediately inform railway authorities about any unattended object or suspicious activity at railway stations or inside trains. They were also sensitised against unnecessary chain pulling without a valid reason and informed about precautionary measures to avoid falling prey to drugging incidents targeting passengers,” Kumar added.

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The DRM said these initiatives reflected the RPF’s continued efforts to ensure safer railway travel while safeguarding passengers and railway property.