Rs 1-crore extortion accused held after brief exchange of fire in Bathinda

The Bathinda police today claimed to have nabbed a youngster who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion from an immigration agent working in Mohali and Dubai, after a brief exchange of fire near Katar Singh Wala village this morning. A country-made pistol was recovered from him, said the police.

The accused, Sewak Singh, a resident of Mahi Nangal village here, suffered a bullet injury and was admitted to a hospital.

Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav, who visited the spot, said that Beant Singh, a resident of Gulabgarh village, had lodged a complaint stating that an unidentified caller had demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion from him on the night of January 9-10.

“A case was registered in this regard on January 10, and the accused Sewak Singh was nominated in the FIR on January 14. Since then, efforts were underway to nab him. The police received information that he could be in the area today, and during patrolling a police team spotted him. Anticipating that he may be apprehended, Sewak opened fire on the police party, which retaliated in self-defence, and a bullet hit Sewak in his leg. We will question him in detail to ascertain whether he has any links with any gang,” said the SSP.

She further said that the motorcycle being used by the accused appeared to be stolen. “Sewak is already facing a case of theft and another under the NDPS Act,” the SSP added.