DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Rs 1-crore extortion accused held after brief exchange of fire in Bathinda

Rs 1-crore extortion accused held after brief exchange of fire in Bathinda

The accused, Sewak Singh, a resident of Mahi Nangal village, suffered a bullet injury and was admitted to a hospital

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:28 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The encounter site in Katar Singh Wala village in Bathinda. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement
The Bathinda police today claimed to have nabbed a youngster who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion from an immigration agent working in Mohali and Dubai, after a brief exchange of fire near Katar Singh Wala village this morning. A country-made pistol was recovered from him, said the police.
The accused, Sewak Singh, a resident of Mahi Nangal village here, suffered a bullet injury and was admitted to a hospital.
Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav, who visited the spot, said that Beant Singh, a resident of Gulabgarh village, had lodged a complaint stating that an unidentified caller had demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion from him on the night of January 9-10.
“A case was registered in this regard on January 10, and the accused Sewak Singh was nominated in the FIR on January 14. Since then, efforts were underway to nab him. The police received information that he could be in the area today, and during patrolling a police team spotted him. Anticipating that he may be apprehended, Sewak opened fire on the police party, which retaliated in self-defence, and a bullet hit Sewak in his leg. We will question him in detail to ascertain whether he has any links with any gang,” said the SSP.
She further said that the motorcycle being used by the accused appeared to be stolen. “Sewak is already facing a case of theft and another under the NDPS Act,” the SSP added.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts