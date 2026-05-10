Rs 102 crore approved for redevelopment of Bathinda railway station: Ravneet Bittu

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu today announced that the redevelopment of Bathinda Railway Station has been approved at a cost of Rs 102 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In a Facebook post, Bittu described the development as a major achievement for the residents of Bathinda and the entire Malwa region. He said Bathinda railway station serves as a key hub for trade, agriculture, defence activities and passenger movement in Malwa region.

Under the redevelopment project, the station will be upgraded with modern passenger amenities, improved infrastructure and a world-class appearance aimed at providing travellers with a better and more comfortable experience.

Bittu also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for leading the transformation of Indian Railways through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He said the initiative was modernising railway stations across the country and bringing significant improvements to the transport sector.