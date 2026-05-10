icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Rs 102 crore approved for redevelopment of Bathinda railway station: Ravneet Bittu

Rs 102 crore approved for redevelopment of Bathinda railway station: Ravneet Bittu

The station will get modern passenger amenities, improved infrastructure and a 'world-class' appearance aimed at providing travellers with a better and more comfortable experience

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:27 PM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Bathinda railway station.
Advertisement
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu today announced that the redevelopment of Bathinda Railway Station has been approved at a cost of Rs 102 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
In a Facebook post, Bittu described the development as a major achievement for the residents of Bathinda and the entire Malwa region. He said Bathinda railway station serves as a key hub for trade, agriculture, defence activities and passenger movement in Malwa region.
Under the redevelopment project, the station will be upgraded with modern passenger amenities, improved infrastructure and a world-class appearance aimed at providing travellers with a better and more comfortable experience.
Bittu also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for leading the transformation of Indian Railways through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
He said the initiative was modernising railway stations across the country and bringing significant improvements to the transport sector.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts