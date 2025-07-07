Rs 20 lakh cash looted at gunpoint, police launch probe

Unidentified individuals, posing as Nihangs, looted a bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash from two youths today around 5.30 pm on Amrik Singh road. They threatened the victims at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

According to sources, the victims — working for a money exchanger — had collected the cash from the owner of a furniture showroom and were heading home on their scooter. As they reached near Urang Cinema, a car hit their scooter twice and they fell down. Two men got out of the car, pointed a gun at them, snatched the cash-laden bag, and also took away their vehicle’s key.

Senior police officials, including SP City Narinder Singh, DSP City Sandeep Bhati, SHO Kotwali, PCR, and CIA teams reached the spot and began investigation. The police have recorded the statement of the victims and started scanning CCTV footage from shops nearby to identify the culprits and track their escape route.

The SP stated that the case is being investigated thoroughly and all exit and entry points of the city have been sealed to prevent the culprits from escaping. All police teams have been put on high alert.