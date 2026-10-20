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Home / Bathinda / Rs 50 lakh extortion demand from UK number; Moga police book 2, one held

Rs 50 lakh extortion demand from UK number; Moga police book 2, one held

Extortion calls from foreign numbers targeting families in the Malwa belt have been reported in recent times, with callers often seeking money under threat to life

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:35 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Moga police have booked two persons for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh in extortion from a father-son duo in a village under the Kot Ise Khan police station and threatening to kill them if the money was not paid.

One of the accused, Lovepreet Singh alias Labhu, has been arrested and a motorcycle has been seized from him.

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The case has been registered under Sections 308(5) and 351(3) of the BNS, which deal with extortion and criminal intimidation, respectively.

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The other accused, Gurchet Singh, a resident of Bhangala village under the Patti police station in Tarn Taran district, is said to be living abroad in Europe.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Parminder Singh, a resident of Janer village. He told police that on October 1, an unidentified person called his son Gurminder Singh on his mobile phone from a foreign number starting with +44. The caller asked for the WhatsApp number of Gurminder’s father, which the son shared, unaware of the intent.

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The complainant alleged that the caller then contacted him and demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening to kill him and his son if they failed to pay.

On the basis of the complaint, police named Gurchet Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both natives of Bhangala village, as accused. Lovepreet was subsequently arrested and a motorcycle was seized from him. Police have not yet disclosed his exact role in the alleged extortion bid or how he is linked to the foreign-based caller.

Police said investigation is underway. They are examining the mobile number used to make the extortion call, the nature of the threats and the alleged role of each accused. Efforts are also on to trace the origin of the call and ascertain if more persons were involved.

Extortion calls from foreign numbers targeting families in the Malwa belt have been reported in recent times, with callers often seeking money under threat to life.

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