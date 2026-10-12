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Home / Bathinda / SAD appoints Balwinder Singh as Budhlada constituency in-charge

SAD appoints Balwinder Singh as Budhlada constituency in-charge

Retired patwari returns to SAD with supporters, 5 months after joining BJP

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 03:23 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Balwinder Singh Hakamwala. Courtesy: Sukhbir Badal's X account
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Less than a month after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Budhlada Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Nishan Singh Hakamwala resigned from all party posts, citing health issues, family responsibilities and financial circumstances, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed Balwinder Singh Hakamwala, a retired patwari, as the new constituency in-charge.

A native of Hakamwala village in Mansa district, Balwinder had left the SAD and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exactly five months ago. He returned to the SAD along with his supporters at Sukhbir's residence at Badal village in Muktsar district and was immediately appointed the Budhlada constituency in-charge.

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Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal posted on X that Balwinder Singh had a deep connect with people and a good reputation in the constituency. “I wish him the very best in his new responsibility and am confident that he will give his best to ensure Shiromani Akali Dal's victory in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections,” Sukhbir stated.

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Currently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Budh Ram represents the Budhlada Assembly constituency in the Vidhan Sabha.

Nishan Singh Hakamwala had left the SAD on September 17.

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