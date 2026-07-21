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Home / Bathinda / SAD backs farmers' Delhi march, opposes proposed India-US trade deal

SAD backs farmers' Delhi march, opposes proposed India-US trade deal

Daljit Cheema says Centre should not sign any pact that puts Indian farmers at a disadvantage; expresses concern over impact on dairy sector

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:05 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers were stopped near Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Tuesday morning. Video grab
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday extended its support to the farmers heading to Delhi to participate in a ‘Mahapanchayat’ against the proposed India-US trade agreement, saying that the farmers’ demands were justified and deserved serious consideration.

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The farmers were stopped near Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Tuesday morning.

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Reacting to the development, SAD senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The party stands in solidarity with the farmers and supports their concerns over the proposed trade deal.”

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He said the Central Government should not sign any agreement that would put Indian farmers at a disadvantage or make it difficult for them to compete with foreign producers.

“The SAD also cautions against taking any decision that could prove detrimental to the farming sector in the future. Our party is concerned that allied agricultural sectors, including dairy and milk products, could be adversely affected if cheaper imports are allowed under the proposed agreement. Small and marginal farmers would not be able to compete with large international producers,” said Cheema.

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He said the party urged the Central Government to adopt a firm stand and not succumb to any pressure while negotiating the trade pact.

Asked if the SAD leadership would also join the farmers, Cheema said, “The protest is being organised by the farmers’ unions, but we have full sympathy with them. We have raised this issue earlier as well and will continue to raise our voice in support of farmers.”

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