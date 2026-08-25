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Home / Bathinda / SAD chief Sukhbir Badal returns to state after Nanded attack, says ‘let us save Punjab’

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal returns to state after Nanded attack, says ‘let us save Punjab’

He said SAD would not allow the situation in Punjab to deteriorate and reiterated that peace, communal harmony, respect for all religions and the prosperity of Punjab remained the party’s mission

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:31 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, accompanied by his wife and Bathinda MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, pays obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal returned to Punjab on Tuesday, less than a fortnight after surviving an attack in Nanded, Maharashtra, on August 13. He paid obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district.

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He was accompanied by his wife, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and senior party leaders. A large number of SAD workers gathered to welcome him. Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh Khalsa presented robes of honour to Sukhbir and Harsimrat.

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Speaking to mediapersons after paying obeisance, Sukhbir said he had visited the sacred Takht to express his gratitude for surviving the attack. He also thanked the Sikh sangat for its prayers and good wishes.

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“I want to say just one thing: let us save Punjab,” Sukhbir said, alleging that forces were working to weaken Punjab and Sikh leadership and disturb peace and communal harmony in the state.

He said SAD would not allow the situation in Punjab to deteriorate and reiterated that peace, communal harmony, respect for all religions and the prosperity of Punjab remained the party’s mission.

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Meanwhile, Harsimrat thanked the Almighty for saving Sukhbir’s life twice in two years. She also thanked everyone who had sent their good wishes to Sukhbir.

Sources said the stitches on Sukhbir’s arm were removed at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. He had suffered an arm injury in the Nanded attack.

Sukhbir is scheduled to resume his political activities with the party’s Punjab Bachao rally in Malout town, Muktsar district, on Wednesday.

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