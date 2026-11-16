SAD leader Harsimrat Badal slams AAP over Rs 5 lakh relief for Tarn Taran bus accident victims
Urges Bhagwant Mann-led state govt to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to next of kin of each deceased
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed the AAP government over the compensation announced for the families of two youths killed in a collision involving two buses operating under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana in Tarn Taran.
She has also accused the government of using condemned buses to ferry pilgrims.
As many as five people were killed in the collision between two buses under the pilgrimage scheme on National Highway 54 near Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district on Saturday evening.
Family members of Sahibpreet Singh and Avtar Singh staged a dharna on Sunday, describing the compensation announced by the government as inadequate.
In a post on X, Harsimrat demanded that the state government provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the next of kin of each deceased, instead of the Rs 5 lakh announced by the government. She also sought a government job for a member of each bereaved family.
Describing the deaths of Sahibpreet Singh of Bheetiwala and Avtar Singh of Baloch Kheda as heart-wrenching, she alleged that the accident was the result of gross negligence on the part of the Punjab Government.
Badal claimed that the buses deployed under the pilgrimage scheme were unfit and were allegedly operating without valid fitness and pollution certificates, insurance and registration documents. She said the government must take responsibility for the tragedy and could not escape accountability.
Expressing disappointment over the compensation of Rs 5 lakh, she termed it inadequate and insensitive, given the loss of young lives.
She also expressed solidarity with the residents of Bheetiwala village, who were staging a protest on the Dabwali-Abohar highway with the mortal remains of Sahibpreet Singh, demanding enhanced compensation.
Badal urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to accept the families’ demand for Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.
The tragic loss of young lives — Sahibpreet Singh from Bheetiwala and Avtar Singh from Baloch Kheda — in the Tarn Taran bus tragedy is absolutely heart-wrenching and has shaken the entire community.
This accident is a direct result of the terrible negligence of the Punjab Government. The buses deployed under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana were unfit, and were running without a valid fitness and pollution certificate, insurance and registration papers. Owning up to its sinful blunders, guru dokhi @BhagwantMann government must pay proper compensation. It cannot run away from its responsibilities.
It is extremely disappointing that it has announced a mere ₹5 lakh for a precious life, reflecting grave insensitivity.
The anguish of the villagers of Bheetiwala, sitting on dharna on the Dabwali-Abohar highway with the mortal remains of their son, must be understood with compassion. I urge the state government to ensure justice and accept their genuine demand for ₹1 crore compensation along with a government job for the family.
I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.
— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 16, 2026