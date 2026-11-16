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Home / Bathinda / SAD leader Harsimrat Badal slams AAP over Rs 5 lakh relief for Tarn Taran bus accident victims

SAD leader Harsimrat Badal slams AAP over Rs 5 lakh relief for Tarn Taran bus accident victims

Urges Bhagwant Mann-led state govt to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to next of kin of each deceased

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:25 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Tribune file
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed the AAP government over the compensation announced for the families of two youths killed in a collision involving two buses operating under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana in Tarn Taran.

She has also accused the government of using condemned buses to ferry pilgrims.

As many as five people were killed in the collision between two buses under the pilgrimage scheme on National Highway 54 near Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district on Saturday evening.

Family members of Sahibpreet Singh and Avtar Singh staged a dharna on Sunday, describing the compensation announced by the government as inadequate.

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In a post on X, Harsimrat demanded that the state government provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the next of kin of each deceased, instead of the Rs 5 lakh announced by the government. She also sought a government job for a member of each bereaved family.

Describing the deaths of Sahibpreet Singh of Bheetiwala and Avtar Singh of Baloch Kheda as heart-wrenching, she alleged that the accident was the result of gross negligence on the part of the Punjab Government.

Badal claimed that the buses deployed under the pilgrimage scheme were unfit and were allegedly operating without valid fitness and pollution certificates, insurance and registration documents. She said the government must take responsibility for the tragedy and could not escape accountability.

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Expressing disappointment over the compensation of Rs 5 lakh, she termed it inadequate and insensitive, given the loss of young lives.

She also expressed solidarity with the residents of Bheetiwala village, who were staging a protest on the Dabwali-Abohar highway with the mortal remains of Sahibpreet Singh, demanding enhanced compensation.

Badal urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to accept the families’ demand for Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

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