DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / SAD leaders elected unopposed to Bathinda Zila Parishad posts

SAD leaders elected unopposed to Bathinda Zila Parishad posts

Swaran Singh Poohli and Jaswant Kaur take charge after court-directed polls

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:57 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Swaran Singh Poohli, newly elected Chairman of Bathinda Zila Parishad, along with his party leaders in Bathinda on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Swaran Singh Poohli and Jaswant Kaur were on Wednesday elected unopposed as chairman and vice-chairperson, respectively, of the Bathinda Zila Parishad, where the party holds a comfortable majority.

Advertisement

Senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka said the elections for the two posts had remained pending for nearly eight months despite the declaration of the Zila Parishad poll results.

Advertisement

“We approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed the authorities to conduct the elections and also appointed observers. Following the court’s directions, the elections were held on Wednesday and our candidates were elected unopposed,” Maluka said.

Advertisement

In the Zila Parishad elections, the SAD had won 13 of the 17 zones, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured four seats. The SAD also won five of the eight Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts in the district.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts