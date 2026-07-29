SAD leaders elected unopposed to Bathinda Zila Parishad posts

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Swaran Singh Poohli and Jaswant Kaur were on Wednesday elected unopposed as chairman and vice-chairperson, respectively, of the Bathinda Zila Parishad, where the party holds a comfortable majority.

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Senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka said the elections for the two posts had remained pending for nearly eight months despite the declaration of the Zila Parishad poll results.

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“We approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed the authorities to conduct the elections and also appointed observers. Following the court’s directions, the elections were held on Wednesday and our candidates were elected unopposed,” Maluka said.

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In the Zila Parishad elections, the SAD had won 13 of the 17 zones, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured four seats. The SAD also won five of the eight Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts in the district.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.