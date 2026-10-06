SAD president Sukhbir hints at contesting Assembly poll from Gidderbaha, leaves decision to party

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday once again dropped hints about contesting the 2027 Assembly elections from Gidderbaha, but stopped short of making a formal announcement.

Addressing party workers and residents at Doda village here, Sukhbir said the constituency had a special emotional connection with his family as his father and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had represented it for a long period.

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Recalling a conversation with his father during his illness, Sukhbir said his father had told him that Gidderbaha was “your own home” and that he would have to take responsibility for the constituency.

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He also told workers, “Tuhadi zimmedari hai, dekhyo kitey marwa na deyo. (It is your responsibility; make sure you do not let me lose here)." Some SAD workers asked him if he would contest the election from Gidderbaha.

Meanwhile, replying to a query, he said, "This is the party's prerogative to field candidates. My father had told me that this constituency is my responsibility."

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Sukhbir appealed to SAD workers to bring back those who had left the party and joined other political outfits, focusing mainly on those who had joined the AAP.

Notably, Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon had joined the AAP before the bypoll in 2024. He was a close friend of Sukhbir and the SAD's Gidderbaha constituency in-charge.

Sukhbir said that if voted to power, the SAD would undertake such development works in Gidderbaha that people would not recognise the constituency within a year.

He also appealed to people to visit Badal village to see his strawberry and blueberry cultivation, saying the crops are highly remunerative.