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Home / Bathinda / SAD promises to restore 2.5% commission for 'arhtiyas' if voted to power: Sukhbir

SAD promises to restore 2.5% commission for 'arhtiyas' if voted to power: Sukhbir

The SAD president also says the party would ensure timely lifting of foodgrains and create adequate storage capacity

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 06:21 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during an interactive session with traders and industrialists in Muktsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday promised to restore the 2.5 per cent commission for 'arhtiyas' (commission agents) if the party is voted to power in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing representatives of trade and industry in Malout and Muktsar towns, including members of various associations, Sukhbir said the party would also ensure timely lifting of foodgrains and create adequate storage capacity.

He urged traders and industrialists to compare the performance of the previous SAD government with that of the Congress and the present AAP government before taking a decision in the next elections.

“One wrong decision could result in wasting five more years. You should support a party that understands your problems and has a proven track record,” he said, claiming that the SAD government had made Punjab power surplus, developed a road network, built airports and attracted investment.

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Representatives of the Agricultural Implements Association, Builders and Colonisers Association, Goldsmith Association and Focal Point Association also raised issues related to the GST, change of land use (CLU) charges, NOCs and irregular colonies.

Sukhbir said a separate Build Punjab Department would be set up on the pattern of Invest Punjab to address the concerns of traders and industrialists. He also promised a one-time settlement scheme for irregular colonies and rationalisation of development charges and bank guarantees.

He assured pesticide dealers that manufacturers alone would be held responsible for poor quality pesticides and seeds, while promising to address alleged police harassment of goldsmiths and streamline the GST return process.

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Senior SAD leaders, including former Malout MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai and former Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal president Amit Kapoor and Mohit Gupta were also present.

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