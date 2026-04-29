SAD worker Nirmal Singh injured in firing over land dispute in Bathinda

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker Nirmal Singh, alias Titu, suffered a bullet injury on Tuesday at Bathinda's Gurusar Sainewala village in an incident linked to a land dispute in neighbouring Faridkot district.

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According to initial reports, the incident stems from an old land dispute between distant relatives. Titu had allegedly abducted a woman from Faridkot district and was demanding money from his rivals for her release.

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However, his son claimed that the woman was his grandfather’s sister and had been sent to their house by relatives.

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“My father was returning from the fields on a tractor when some people, accompanied by the police, opened fire. Though he tried to flee, a bullet hit him in the abdomen. He is under treatment,” he said, alleging the involvement of an Aam Aadmi Party MLA in the incident.

An ex-sarpanch of the village said a large number of police personnel had surrounded Titu’s residence during the operation.

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DSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Sra said, “We have learnt that a police team, accompanied by some people in civvies, had come to Gurusar Sainewala village. They had a dispute with Nirmal Singh, during which he suffered a bullet injury.”

Meanwhile, SP (Investigation) Jasmeet Singh said, “An FIR for abduction has been registered at Kotkapura City police station. The police had come from there after following due legal procedure. We are now investigating the matter. The doctors have said that the injured person is stable.”