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Home / Bathinda / SAD's 'chitta' allegation: 200 cops conduct search operation at village in Punjab's Bathinda

SAD's 'chitta' allegation: 200 cops conduct search operation at village in Punjab's Bathinda

The Shiromani Akali Dal had posted a video claiming while pizza was delivered in 30 minutes and a Blinkit order in 10 minutes, ‘chitta’ was available in less than two minutes at Sangat Kalan village

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:15 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Police conduct a cordon and search operation at Sangat Kalan and Sangat Mandi villages in Bathinda on Tuesday. 
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Two days after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shared a 3.12-minute video on its Facebook page as a purported sting operation, claiming that 'chitta' was being sold for as little as Rs 600 at Sangat Kalan village in Bathinda district and delivered by women, nearly 200 police personnel conducted a cordon and search operation at Sangat Kalan village and Sangat Mandi this morning.

The police have already arrested three persons, including a woman, in regard to the video, and claimed to have seized 9-gm of heroin from them.

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Bathinda SP (Headquarters) Jagdish Bishnoi said that nearly 20 persons were detained today and recovery was also made from them. "We will register FIRs and then give exact details," he said.

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Those earlier arrested have been identified as Harinder Singh, Manjinder Kaur and Arunpreet Singh Gaggu.

The SAD, through a social media post, had stated that while pizza was delivered in 30 minutes and a Blinkit order in 10 minutes, ‘chitta’ was available in less than two minutes.

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Notably, the SAD had demanded an immediate inquiry and used the video and its allegations to target the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's handling of the drug problem.

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