Sangrur MP Meet Hayer lays stone for Rs 7 crore cricket stadium

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a cricket stadium with international-level facilities. It will be constructed at Handiaya at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Around Rs 4 crore will be spent on the construction of the stadium and Rs 3 crore will be used for lighting and other facilities.

Hayer said the stadium would provide better facilities to local players and help them prepare for competitions at higher levels.

He added that the state government had allocated Rs 25 crore for the development of sports grounds in villages across Barnala district.

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He also laid the foundation stone for the Handiaya-Dhaula link road, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.54 crore to improve connectivity in the area.