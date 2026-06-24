DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Sarpanches to get Rs 10,000 monthly salary from August 15: CM Bhagwant Mann

Sarpanches to get Rs 10,000 monthly salary from August 15: CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, the Punjab government had increased the honorarium of sarpanches from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per month

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:52 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a ‘Sarpanch Milni’ programme in Bathinda district on Wednesday. Image credit: CM’s Facebook page
Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced that all sarpanches in the state will receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 from August 15.

Advertisement

Making the announcement through a Facebook post, the CM said the decision had been taken to strengthen grassroots democracy and recognise the services rendered by village heads. “The panchayat is the first step of democracy. Sarpanches work day and night for the development and welfare of their villages and deserve a salary for their efforts,” he said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister added that the move would help sarpanches support their families better while enabling them to work more effectively for village development. “If villages progress, Punjab will progress,” he posted.

Advertisement

The announcement comes at a time when the CM has been holding ‘Sarpanch Milni’ programmes in Bathinda district over the past two days to interact with elected village representatives and discuss rural development issues.

Earlier, on the ‘Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Diwas’ on April 24 last year, the state government had increased the honorarium of sarpanches from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per month.

Advertisement

 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts