School education department directs schools to conduct cultural activities under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has issued directions to all District Education Officers (Secondary and Primary Education) across the state to conduct special cultural activities in schools during the month of August under the Central Government’s "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (EBSB) initiative.

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According to an official memo issued by the Assistant Director of SCERT Punjab, school students will engage in activities focused on learning and exploring the rich cultural heritage of Punjab's paired state/UT under the programme.

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Under the indigenous sports category, students will learn and practice traditional/indigenous sports native to the paired state/UT.

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Under toy making, the students will learn to craft hand-made traditional toys from the paired region, culminating in a class-wise collaborative report on their learning experience.

To ensure smooth execution, the designated Nodal Officers in each district have been tasked with overseeing the completion of these activities in schools. Schools are required to submit detailed activity reports, including 10–12 photographs and videos, to the official email by August 25, 2026, using the prescribed format.

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The consolidated report will subsequently be compiled and forwarded to the Government of India within the stipulated timeframe.