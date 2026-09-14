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Home / Bathinda / School van rams into PRTC bus near Bareta in Mansa; students, van driver injured

School van rams into PRTC bus near Bareta in Mansa; students, van driver injured

Sources say a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the bus and as the driver applied the brakes, it led to the mishap

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 09:51 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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A school van rams into a bus near Bareta in Mansa district on Monday.
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A few students and a school van driver were injured as the van rammed into a PRTC bus near Bareta on Budhlada-Jakhal road in Mansa district on Monday morning.

The bus was on its way to Jakhal in Haryana. The mishap occurred around 7.30 am.

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Sources said a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the bus and as the driver applied the brakes, it led to the mishap.

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The students, who were on their way to Bareta, and the injured school van driver were taken to hospital.

Sources said the school van was dilapidated, but was still plying. They claimed the van did not have a commercial registration number.

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Bareta SHO Ganeshwar Sharma said the team had reached the spot near Dialpura village. He said the school van driver suffered multiple injuries. “Luckily, the students escaped with minor injuries,” he said.

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