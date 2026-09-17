Schools to install ‘Sugar Boards’ to raise awareness on hidden sugars in junk food

District Education Officers across the region have directed all schools under their jurisdiction to install “Sugar Boards” on their premises and ensure strict compliance, acting on a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) aimed at sensitising children to sugar intake, hidden sugars and healthier dietary choices.

The order came after NCPCR wrote to District Collectors and Magistrates, asking them to ensure the installation of “Sugar Boards” at prominent locations in schools. That innocuous-looking packet of chips or the fizzy drink children reach for after school, the commission noted, could be carrying far more sugar than most parents realise — and the boards are meant to make this visible to every student.

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The commission’s letter stated that the move draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement and comes ahead of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026, the nutrition awareness campaign under the Poshan Abhiyaan led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

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District authorities have now been asked to circulate the advisory further, ensure the boards are put up prominently and nominate a Nodal Officer — preferably the District Education Officer — to coordinate and monitor implementation. Schools have also been directed to screen an awareness video on healthy eating titled “Poshan Mitr” for students.

A brief implementation report, along with photographs of the installed “Sugar Boards”, has to be shared with the commission by October 15, 2026.