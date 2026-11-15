Large number of people attend Parvinder Jhota’s bhog ceremony at Talwandi Sabo

A large number of people gathered at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Sunday to attend the bhog ceremony of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead during a confrontation at a chemist shop in Mansa over the alleged sale of drugs.

Although politicians were not allowed to address the gathering, the drug menace remained the central theme of the event.

The hall on the Takht Sahib premises remained packed, while many people gathered outside due to a shortage of space. Jhota’s two sons, dressed in traditional blue Sikh attire, were present.

They had appealed to people through a video message on Saturday to attend the ceremony.

Advertisement

Photos of Jhota were displayed at shops outside the hall, while banners carrying his thoughts were put up and T-shirts bearing his photo distributed. A sapling distribution and a blood donation camps were also organised.

During the ‘ardas’, acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj described drugs as the “sixth river” flowing through Punjab and said the menace was destroying the state’s youth. He said Gurbani guided people away from intoxicants and urged the government to take effective steps to stop drug trafficking.

“The responsibility to wipe out drugs rests with the state government, while the public is already extending its support. The government has failed on this front,” he said. He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Advertisement

Jhota’s father Bhim Singh thanked Gargaj, the SGPC, and all those who had supported the family and remained at the protest site since October 13. The protest was called off on November 8 after the cremation of Jhota.

Addressing the gathering, he said the large turnout reflected public anger and support for his son. He described the gathering as a victory of truth over falsehood.

Earlier, Bhim criticised the state government, calling it “blind, deaf and mute”. He questioned the government over the promises made to the family and appealed to people to hold the ruling party accountable in the next Assembly election.

Advertisement

Several political and religious personalities attended the ceremony, including Gargaj, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Tek Singh Khalsa, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders Manpreet Ayali and Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, AAP chief whip and Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, veteran SAD leader Balwinder Bhunder, BJP leader Jagdeep Nakai, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Mann, Congress leader Bikram Mofar, SAD leader Ravipreet Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana and Mandeep Sidhu, brother of late actor Deep Sidhu.

Activist Mohanjit Sheron was earlier allegedly stopped from attending the ceremony.

Gargaj and Tek Singh Khalsa honoured Jhota’s two sons with turbans. Simranjit Mann also honoured the family, while representatives of the Damdami Taksal and Kalgidhar Trust, Baru Sahib, presented turbans to the boys.

Ayali says party will speak to Jhota’s family on contesting election

Manpreet Ayali said his party would continue to stand with the family. Asked whether a member of Jhota’s family could contest the Assembly election, he said it was not the occasion to discuss politics. “We will speak to the family later and take a decision accordingly,” he said.

Hawara’s message read out

Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Jagtar Hawara, convict in the assassination of Beant Singh, read out the latter’s written message received from Mandoli Jail in Delhi.

“Thousands of youths like Parvinder Singh Jhota have risen against the drug menace. People should boycott political parties that merely indulge in politics over the drug issue but do nothing on the ground. Farmers, students, labourers and religious organisations should come together on a common platform and launch a movement to save Punjab’s youth. If we unite, Punjab can become drug-free. Let us create a new chapter in history,” the message read.

It also carried tributes on behalf of all Bandi Singhs.