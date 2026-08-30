Security has been stepped up in Bathinda ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to the district from September 5 to 7 following a recent email threatening to kill him in Bathinda on September 5, while pro-Khalistan slogans have also been found at some locations in the district.

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The CM will inaugurate the fourth edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here on September 5, followed by ‘Lok Milni’ programmes at Ghudda and Mehraj villages on September 6 and 7, respectively.

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Notably, on August 26, threatening emails warning of bomb blasts were received by the district court complex and some educational institutions.

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Police teams carried out searches and later described the emails as hoaxes, while security was stepped up at sensitive locations. These emails had also contained a threat to assassinate the Chief Minister in Bathinda on September 5.

Earlier, on August 24, pro-Khalistan slogans glorifying Dilawar Singh, the assassin of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, were found written at some locations in Bathinda district, including a government school, prompting the registration of a case and heightened vigilance.

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Bathinda (City) SP Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said, “We are alert and security arrangements are in place, including night patrolling.” Notably, the CM will stay in Bathinda for two nights, on September 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said extensive preparations were being made for the inaugural ceremony of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’, which would feature a special march-past by sportspersons who had brought laurels to the state.

“Singers Gurdas Maan and Kulwinder Billa will enthral the audience,” said the DC.