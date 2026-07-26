Advocate Amaninder Singh, son of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former chairman Harbhupinder Singh Laddi, died after allegedly suffering an accidental gunshot wound at his residence.

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According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred late on Saturday night at his house in Buttar village of Moga district. Amaninder Singh sustained a fatal bullet injury when his licensed revolver allegedly discharged accidentally.

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