Senior SAD leader Harbhupinder Laddi's son dies after 'accidental gunshot' in Moga village
The incident occurred late at Saturday night at his house in Buttar village, when the licensed revolver went off
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Advocate Amaninder Singh, son of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former chairman Harbhupinder Singh Laddi, died after allegedly suffering an accidental gunshot wound at his residence.
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According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred late on Saturday night at his house in Buttar village of Moga district. Amaninder Singh sustained a fatal bullet injury when his licensed revolver allegedly discharged accidentally.
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