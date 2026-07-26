DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Senior SAD leader Harbhupinder Laddi's son dies after 'accidental gunshot' in Moga village

Senior SAD leader Harbhupinder Laddi's son dies after 'accidental gunshot' in Moga village

The incident occurred late at Saturday night at his house in Buttar village, when the licensed revolver went off

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:43 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

Advocate Amaninder Singh, son of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former chairman Harbhupinder Singh Laddi, died after allegedly suffering an accidental gunshot wound at his residence.

Advertisement

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred late on Saturday night at his house in Buttar village of Moga district. Amaninder Singh sustained a fatal bullet injury when his licensed revolver allegedly discharged accidentally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts