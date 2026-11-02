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Home / Bathinda / Sentence served, Fazilka man languishes in Pakistan prison

Sentence served, Fazilka man languishes in Pakistan prison

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:13 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh
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More than a year after completing his sentence, 24-year-old Amritpal Singh of border village Khaire Ke Uttar continues to languish in a Pakistani jail, despite a court ordering his deportation to India.

Amritpal, father of a two-year-old girl, had inadvertently crossed the international border on June 27, 2025, while cultivating his agricultural land located beyond the barbed-wire fence. He was subsequently apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers.

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Following his arrest, Amritpal was booked under Section 4 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952, and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, at the Kanganpur police station in Kasur district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

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A Judicial Magistrate in Chunian, Kasur, sentenced him to one month’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of 50,000 Pakistani rupees. The court subsequently directed Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior to deport him to India after he completed his sentence on September 25, 2025.

However, despite the court’s order, his repatriation remains pending, reportedly due to procedural formalities and strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan.

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Speaking to The Tribune, his father Jugraj Singh said the family had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured them that Amritpal would be among the first Indian prisoners to be repatriated in the next prisoner exchange between the two countries.

Amritpal remains lodged in the Central Jail, Lahore, awaiting completion of the repatriation process.

“Although we have been speaking to him through video calls from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in recent days, the prolonged delay has caused immense mental agony to the family,” Jugraj Singh said. He appealed to the governments of both countries to expedite the repatriation process, saying every passing day was adding to the family’s suffering and taking a heavy emotional toll on his son.

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