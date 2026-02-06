Several farmer leaders detained ahead of Bathinda protest; BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) cries betrayal

Several BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leaders were detained by the police at many places in Punjab in view of their protest outside the District Administrative Complex here today and a proposed gathering at Bhucho Khurd village, claimed activists of the union. The police action came in the wee hours of Friday, they added.

Advertisement

A raid was also conducted at the residence of union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan in Sangrur district, but he was reportedly not present there, they said.

Advertisement

Condemning the detention, senior BKU leader Jhanda Singh Jethuke alleged that the government had “backstabbed” the farmers by taking coercive action despite ongoing talks with the administration. “We are yet to get the names of all those detained, but we will not budge from our stand,” said Jethuke.

Advertisement

The protest had been planned to press for the release of two BKU (Ekta Ugrahan leaders, Baldev Singh Chauke and Sagandeep Singh Jeond, who have been lodged in Bathinda jail since April 5 last year. The union claimed the two were arrested for supporting teachers protesting against alleged corruption at a school in Chauke village and for backing residents of Jeond village in their struggle to protect agricultural land.

According to the union, a meeting was convened late on Tuesday night at the instance of a senior officer from Chandigarh, who assured that the issue would be resolved within a few days. Following the assurance, a meeting was held between the Bathinda administration and some farmer leaders on Thursday, they claimed.