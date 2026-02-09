SGPC orders probe into 'removal' of 'kara' during exam in Bathinda 

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has ordered a probe into the alleged removal of a 'kara' (one of the five Sikh symbols of faith) from some candidates during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted at a private school on Goniana Road in Bathinda on Sunday.

Calling the alleged incident a reflection of an “anti-Sikh mindset,” Dhami said such actions were unacceptable, especially in Punjab, where Sikh religious practices are well known and respected. The issue reportedly came to light at an examination center set up at a private school, where some Sikh candidates were allegedly asked to remove their 'kara' before entering the examination hall.

Dhami said the 'kara' is an inseparable article of faith for Sikhs, and forcing candidates to remove it was unfortunate and deeply hurtful. He questioned under whose directions such actions were being carried out and asked whether the Punjab government was endorsing such actions, adding that if this was the case, nothing could be more unfortunate.

The SGPC president said the matter would be investigated thoroughly, and a report would be submitted to the Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) for further action.

For the inquiry, duties have been assigned to Darshan Singh, manager of Gurdwara Sri Haji Ratan Sahib, Bathinda; Bhola Singh, in charge of the SGPC sub-office at Talwandi Sabo; along with SGPC preachers.