SGPC president Harjinder Dhami slams AAP MLA Amritpal Sukhanand’s ‘roadshow’ remark on Miri-Piri Khalsa March

AAP MLA from Bagha Purana, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand’s alleged remarks describing the Miri-Piri Khalsa March as a roadshow have triggered a fresh debate, with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday saying the statement was an affront to Panthic traditions and had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.

Advertisement

Addressing the public during the Miri-Piri Khalsa March in Muktsar, Dhami said, “Amritpal Singh Sukhanand’s remarks merely reflect his jealousy. Anyone speaking on matters related to Sikh traditions and gurdwaras should think a hundred times before making any statement. Remarks made without proper knowledge and understanding of Sikh Maryada can hurt the religious sentiments of the Sangat.”

Advertisement

He further said that the objective of the Miri-Piri Khalsa March is to reaffirm the supremacy of the Akal Takht, strengthen Panthic unity, awaken Sikh consciousness and connect the younger generation with Sikh heritage. He said a large number of devotees are participating in the march every day to express their dedication to the Akal Takht. Khalsa marches are an integral part of the Sikh Panth’s heritage, and the MLA appears to lack an understanding of Sikh principles and traditions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking to The Tribune, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said, “My remarks have been taken out of context. My speech was about 25 minutes long, and the reference to a roadshow was made nearly a week ago. I was referring to the manner in which the Miri-Piri Khalsa March was being used by the Shiromani Akali Dal for political purposes, as several Akali Dal leaders had joined the march. They are using the Nagar Kirtan like a roadshow. The term ‘roadshow’ is not derogatory and was not intended to insult anyone. My statement has been manipulated.”

Dhami reiterated that the Miri-Piri Khalsa March is not a political roadshow.

Advertisement

“It commenced after an ardaas at the Akal Takht, under the divine presence of the Guru Granth Sahib and the leadership of the Panj Pyare,” he said.

He urged everyone to speak about Sikh institutions and traditions with the utmost restraint and respect.

During the Miri-Piri Khalsa March, acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj urged the public to remain vigilant against those who speak irresponsibly about Sikh traditions and the golaks of gurdwaras, saying such anti-Panthic forces were seeking to weaken Sikh institutions.

He said it is through these 'golaks' that humanity receives assistance during times of natural disasters.

“Even when governments found themselves helpless, gurdwaras, the SGPC and Guru’s Sikhs came forward to serve the needy,” he said.

Gargaj also expressed concern over recent incidents of sacrilege and directed gurdwara management committees to ensure continuous vigilance and security at gurdwaras.

The Khalsa March will halt for Sunday night at a gurdwara in Thehri village and proceed to its next destination on Monday.