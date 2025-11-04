DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Sham Lal Jain elected senior deputy mayor of Bathinda MC

Sham Lal Jain elected senior deputy mayor of Bathinda MC

Jain, a three-time councillor who defected from the Congress to AAP, was recently appointed as Advisor to the Mayor after the creation of a new post

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:30 PM Nov 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Newly elected Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Lal Jain along with Mayor Padamjit Mehta in Bathinda on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma 
Advertisement

The Bathinda Municipal Corporation has a new senior deputy mayor, with Sham Lal Jain winning the election with 30 councillors voting in his favour. Jain, a three-time councillor who defected from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was recently appointed as Advisor to the Mayor after the creation of a new post. The election was contested by Congress candidate Harvinder Singh Laddu, who received 12 votes.

Advertisement

Of the total 50-member House, 42 councillors were present during the election process, while eight remained absent. Laddu said, “After the counting of votes, we withdrew our form and congratulated the winner. I received 12 votes.” AAP MLA from Bathinda (Urban) Jagroop Singh Gill was absent during the voting.

Advertisement

The senior BJP leader and former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s faction supported the AAP group led by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta and his son Padamjit Mehta, who is the Mayor of Bathinda. Notably, the post of senior deputy mayor had been vacant since May, when Congress leader Ashok Pradhan was removed from the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts