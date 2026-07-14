DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Shiv Lal Doda's daughter-in-law joins AAP, triggers political buzz in Abohar

Shiv Lal Doda's daughter-in-law joins AAP, triggers political buzz in Abohar

Suhani, an MBBS graduate who is not engaged in medical practice, formally joined the party amid considerable political speculation

article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Suhani Doda, after joining the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party leaders in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Abohar's politics took a major turn as Suhani Doda, daughter-in-law of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Shiv Lal Doda, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Suhani, an MBBS graduate who is not engaged in medical practice, formally joined the party amid considerable political speculation.

Advertisement

Shiv Lal Doda was the main accused in the high-profile 2015 Bhim Tank murder case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court and is currently out on bail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in February this year. The induction of his daughter-in-law into the AAP has raised many eyebrows.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Suhani's husband, Gagan Doda, a businessman based in Chandigarh who accompanied her during the joining, said the family was impressed by the welfare policies of the AAP government in Punjab.

"Our aim is to contribute to the development of Abohar, the town where we were born and brought up," Gagan said.

Advertisement

Political observers believe Suhani may be entrusted with an important organisational role in the Abohar Assembly segment, as the Doda family has long been considered a staunch political rival of the Jakhar family.

Shiv Lal Doda contested the 2012 Assembly election from Abohar as an independent against then Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar. Doda secured 45,825 votes and finished as the runner-up. Later, in 2017, he withdrew from the contest in favour of BJP candidate Arun Narang, who is currently the AAP’s Abohar constituency in-charge.

When contacted, Arun Narang said that people used to join the parties and more will come. "I am an AAP worker and will stand by the party’s policies, abide by the instructions of my leaders," said Narang.

The development comes four days after the controversy surrounding the Abohar Municipal Corporation's mayoral election. During the corporation's maiden meeting, Abohar constituency in-charge Arun Narang had reportedly announced AAP councillor Ganesh Sablania as the Mayor.

However, following protests by BJP leaders led by former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, the district administration later declared that the election had been deferred.

The BJP alleged that despite having a majority of 28 councillors in the 50-member House, the AAP candidate was declared elected without a formal election process, in violation of the prescribed rules and procedures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts