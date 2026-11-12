Shopkeepers won’t have to keep ledgers if Akali Dal returns to power, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday promised traders that shopkeepers would not have to maintain ledgers or books of accounts if the Akalis returned to power in 2027.

He said they would be taxed under a lump-sum system and covered under insurance coverage.

Addressing interactive sessions with traders, industrialists, brick-kiln owners and colonisers in Faridkot, Jaito and Kotkapura, Badal said the Rahat scheme, introduced by the previous SAD government, would be reintroduced to free shopkeepers from paperwork and harassment by government departments.

“They will be charged a lump sum tax based on their own declaration and will also be provided life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, fire insurance of Rs 10 lakh and medical insurance of Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

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At Faridkot, Chandan Kakar of the Retail Kiryana Association demanded that polythene manufacturing be stopped at the source and that shopkeepers not be harassed for stocking polythene bags. He also sought policies to protect kiryana shops.

Ravi Sethi of the Bhatta Association said multiple departments were collecting taxes from brick kiln owners, making their businesses unviable.

Sonu Grover of the Sabji Mandi Association called for an increase in the arhat (commission) from the existing 5 per cent and the expansion of the vegetable market in Faridkot.

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Lakhbir Singh Warring of the Dana Mandi Arhtiya Association said that apart from a reduction in commission, arhtiyas were facing harassment from transport contractors and were not being reimbursed for the labour charges they had incurred.

Badal assured the arhtiyas that the next SAD government would restore their commission to the earlier rate of 2.5 per cent. He also promised to give top priority to the timely lifting of foodgrains and the creation of additional storage capacity.

At Jaito, colonisers said people across the state were facing difficulties because property registrations were being stalled due to the non-issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

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Badal said the next SAD government would set up a Build Punjab Department on the lines of the Invest Punjab Department established by the previous Akali government.

“We will ensure that all clearances are issued through a single office. All charges will also be rationalised, including a reduction in taxes on trucks and commercial vehicles,” he said. A uniform per-kilometre rate would be fixed for all truck contracts to ensure transparency in transportation.