Shutdown in Maur Mandi over 19-year-old girl’s murder

Maur Mandi on Thursday witnessed a complete shutdown in protest over the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly pushed into a canal by her friends.

To seek justice for the deceased, whose body was fished out of the canal near Yatri village yesterday, the residents organised a candle march in the evening.

After the post-mortem examination, the body of the deceased was handed over to her family. Hundreds of residents gathered at the Ram Bagh cremation ground to bid a tearful adieu to the deceased.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said they had nabbed the sixth accused today.