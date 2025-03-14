DT
Home / Bathinda / Shutdown in Maur Mandi over 19-year-old girl’s murder

Maur Mandi on Thursday witnessed a complete shutdown in protest over the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly pushed into a canal by her friends. To seek justice for the deceased, whose body was fished out of the...
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:29 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
Maur Mandi on Thursday witnessed a complete shutdown in protest over the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly pushed into a canal by her friends.

To seek justice for the deceased, whose body was fished out of the canal near Yatri village yesterday, the residents organised a candle march in the evening.

After the post-mortem examination, the body of the deceased was handed over to her family. Hundreds of residents gathered at the Ram Bagh cremation ground to bid a tearful adieu to the deceased.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said they had nabbed the sixth accused today.

