Sidhu Moosewala’s 13th posthumous song released ahead of hologram tour

Days ahead of deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s hologram tour, a new song titled ‘Ghostface Killah’ was released on his official YouTube channel on Monday.

The 2.18-minute video garnered 12 lakh views and 3.3 lakh likes in four hours.

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The song caught fans by surprise as Moosewala’s team had neither made any announcement nor released a teaser this time.

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This is the 13th posthumous song of Moosewala, who was shot dead at the age of 28 at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

He belonged to Moosa village in Mansa district.

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His hologram tour is set to begin in Toronto in Canada on October 9.