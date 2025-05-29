May 29, 2025, marks three years since popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed. He was just 28 years old.

To remember him, his father Balkaur Singh is holding a prayer ceremony at their home in Moosa village, Mansa.

The event started at 10 am, and all were called to join in the religious prayer called Shri Sehaj Path Ji.

How did Sidhu Moosewala die?

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu was shot dead in his car at his village in Mansa. His security had been pruned by the government just a day before. He was not using his bulletproof car, and only two bodyguards were with him instead of four at the time. Doctors said he was shot 19 times and died within 15 minutes.

Who killed Moosewala?

Police chargesheet says Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster conspired the killing of Sidhu Moosewala to avenge the murder of Lawrence' friend and guide Vicky Middukhera. Lawrence and Goldy Brar in their media interviews said Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet was involved in the killing of Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera in August 2021.

Why was Sidhu Moosewala so famous?

Sidhu Moosewala was loved all over the world for his songs. His popular songs include "So High," "295," "Bambiha Bole," and "Issa Jatt." His album PBX 1 reached the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. He performed at big music shows like the Wireless Festival in the UK. He also acted in Punjabi films like "Moosa Jatt" and "Yes I Am Student." Moosewala’s music and message still live on in the hearts of his fans.

Did Sidhu Moosewala know he might die?

Many fans believe Sidhu had a feeling about his death: A song he released before his murder, "The Last Ride", talked about dying young and becoming a legend, which was similar to famous artists like Tupac.

Big Boss contestant Tajinder Bagga had also claimed that an astrologer warned Sidhu to leave India because of danger. Sidhu thought about it, but he stayed back and was killed soon after.