Slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, returned to the stage on Friday night via holographic technology as his ‘Signed to God World Tour’ opened to a packed house in Toronto, marking the first-ever hologram-based world tour by an Indian artiste.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, had earlier told The Tribune that the first phase of the tour would comprise 10 shows. He is attending the shows with his wife and younger son, Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Nikka Sidhu. The tour is expected to cover Canada, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and India.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the video of his hit song ‘295’ is also released.

Advertisement

Coinciding with the tour launch, an emotional new music video for his 2021 hit track ‘295’ was released on YouTube. Featuring archival footage of the late singer alongside his mother, father, and younger brother, the video amassed over 2.8 lakh views within the first 30 minutes of its release.

The ambitious world tour recreates Moosewala’s stage presence using his original vocals, cinematic visuals and stage effects. Some singers who had collaborated with Moosewala also performed on the stage during the hologram show. Fans on social media reacted emotionally, noting that the projection looked real.

The initiative has generated considerable excitement among his fans across the world, who have continued to celebrate his music since his killing at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Advertisement

The release of the ‘295’ video adds another emotional chapter to the Moosewala’s posthumous musical journey. Released in 2021, the song is among his most popular tracks and has a strong following among fans. It has also become the most-liked Punjabi song on YouTube, with over 12.8 million likes.

His family and team have continued to release music recorded by him before his death. His 13th posthumous song ‘Ghostface Killah’ was released last month.