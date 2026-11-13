A fresh controversy has erupted over the release of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's unreleased song 'Phantom Ferrari', with music label Saga Music claiming that the singer had personally signed an agreement granting it the rights to the track. However, his father, Balkaur Singh, has termed the release unauthorised and threatened legal action.

The song is scheduled for release today.

On Thursday, Saga Music shared a 23-second teaser on social media in which Moosewala is heard announcing that 'Phantom' is coming with Saga Music. He also says the video's production is almost complete.

In a statement, Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur said they would take legal action against those releasing the singer's music without authorisation.

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"We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moosewala's legacy and rights," the statement said.

The family has also urged artists and music labels claiming rights over Moosewala's unreleased songs to consult them before making any announcements or releasing his music. It has provided an official email address for communication on the matter.

The latest dispute has revived memories of the family's earlier objections to the release of the singer's unreleased recordings. In August 2022, they had opposed the release of 'Jaandi Vaar', recorded with singer Afsana Khan and music composers Salim-Sulaiman, alleging that the family's consent had not been obtained.

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Moosewala, 28, was shot dead at Jawaharke village, near his native village of Moosa in Mansa district, on May 29, 2022. His unreleased recordings have continued to generate considerable interest among fans.

So far, 13 songs recorded by the singer before his death have been released posthumously by his team on YouTube and other platforms. The latest, 'Ghostface Killah', was released in September this year.

Meanwhile, his much-publicised 'Signed to God' hologram world tour, which began with two sold-out shows in Toronto and Vancouver on October 9 and 15, was indefinitely postponed midway. His father attributed the decision to the prevailing situation in Punjab and protests following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. The remaining shows in Canada and the US were put on hold.