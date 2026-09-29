Sirhind Canal tragedy: Body of 11-year-old Prince recovered seven days after incident

The body of 11-year-old Prince, who was swept away in the Sirhind Canal during a Lord Ganesh idol immersion, was recovered on Tuesday, seven days after the incident.

The recovery came a day after the body of his six-year-old sister, Anjana, was found near Lambi village in the canal. The body was taken out of the canal and sent to the Civil Hospital in Bathinda for a post-mortem examination.

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Prince and Anjana were swept away by a strong current on September 22. Following the incident, the local administration, NDRF personnel and some volunteers launched a search operation.

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Family members of the two siblings staged a protest in Bathinda on Friday, demanding that the water flow be reduced to facilitate the search for the children.