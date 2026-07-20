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Home / Bathinda / Six months on, probe into Punjab Group-B paper ‘leak’ still pending

Six months on, probe into Punjab Group-B paper ‘leak’ still pending

The candidates pointed out that question papers distributed at a centre in Bathinda had corrections made with whitener, raising suspicions of tampering before distribution

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Six months after Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB) referred a suspected paper leak case to the Vigilance Bureau, the investigation is yet to be completed.

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The case relates to the recruitment examination for 408 Group-B posts, including Naib Tehsildar, District Treasury Officer, Treasury Officer, Senior Assistant, and Senior Assistant-cum-Inspector, held on December 21 last year.

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Confirming the status, Amandeep Singh, DSP, Vigilance, Muktsar, who is heading the probe, said, “The investigation is still underway.”

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In January this year, SSSB had written to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, seeking a probe after several job aspirants raised allegations of irregularities.

The aspirants claimed they had approached politicians, MLAs, and senior officials before the matter reached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who, they said, assured them of a fair investigation.

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The controversy began when candidates alleged anomalies in the exam. They pointed out that question papers distributed at a centre in Bathinda had corrections made with whitener, raising suspicions of tampering before distribution.

The issue snowballed after results were declared on January 9 this year. Of the top 100 candidates, 22 were from Bathinda. The list also reportedly included a couple, two siblings, and two cousins, prompting questions over the fairness of the selection process.

Aspirants have demanded that the probe be completed at the earliest and have sought a re-examination, saying the controversy has affected candidates across Punjab, not just Bathinda.

Around one lakh candidates had appeared for the recruitment test.

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