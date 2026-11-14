Six women among 24 booked in 37 FIRs over farm fires in Ferozepur

Continuing its action against farm fires, the police have booked 24 persons, including six women, by name, in connection with 37 FIRs registered at Zira Sadar, Makhu, Ferozepur Sadar and Lakho Ke Behram police stations. As many as 29 unidentified persons have also been booked.

According to the information, 27 of these 37 FIRs have been registered in the Zira Sadar area alone. The accused have been identified as Balor Singh and Simarpreet Singh, both residents of Botian Wala; Lakhjeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh, both residents of Jattan Wali; Gurcharan Singh, Sarwan Singh, Bakshish Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Baldev Singh and Darshan Singh, all residents of Ratol Bet village; Harpreet Singh of Vakeelan Wali village; Jasveer Kaur, Prabhdeep Kaur, Sahibpreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh, all residents of Sodhi Wala village; Shinder Kaur, a resident of Dhanna village; and Atinderpal Singh, Inderjeet Kaur and Surinderpal Kaur, all residents of Shah Abu Bakar village.

In Lakho Ke Behram, the police booked Harnek Singh, Gurtek Singh, Gurlal Singh, Surjeet Kaur and Gurwinder Singh for burning stubble.

It is pertinent to mention that on Thursday, the police booked 47 persons by name, besides 30 unidentified, in 49 FIRs registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents. Overall, more than 200 FIRs have been registered in this border district.

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Meanwhile, a team from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ferozepur, of Punjab Agricultural University organised an awareness camp on vegetable cultivation for farmers from Wara Kali Raun, Mahlewala, Laluwala and Khiali villages. Organised under the Khet Bachao Abhiyan, the camp focused on using paddy straw as mulch in vegetable crops and highlighted the importance of soil and water testing.

Gurmail Singh, Deputy Director (Training), KVK, said that spreading a layer of paddy straw in fields helped the straw decompose gradually and improve soil fertility. This not only eliminates the need to burn crop residue but also contributes to environmental protection and improved soil health.