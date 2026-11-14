Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Six women among 24 booked in 37 FIRs over farm fires in Ferozepur

Six women among 24 booked in 37 FIRs over farm fires in Ferozepur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:48 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Advertisement

Continuing its action against farm fires, the police have booked 24 persons, including six women, by name, in connection with 37 FIRs registered at Zira Sadar, Makhu, Ferozepur Sadar and Lakho Ke Behram police stations. As many as 29 unidentified persons have also been booked.

According to the information, 27 of these 37 FIRs have been registered in the Zira Sadar area alone. The accused have been identified as Balor Singh and Simarpreet Singh, both residents of Botian Wala; Lakhjeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh, both residents of Jattan Wali; Gurcharan Singh, Sarwan Singh, Bakshish Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Baldev Singh and Darshan Singh, all residents of Ratol Bet village; Harpreet Singh of Vakeelan Wali village; Jasveer Kaur, Prabhdeep Kaur, Sahibpreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh, all residents of Sodhi Wala village; Shinder Kaur, a resident of Dhanna village; and Atinderpal Singh, Inderjeet Kaur and Surinderpal Kaur, all residents of Shah Abu Bakar village.

In Lakho Ke Behram, the police booked Harnek Singh, Gurtek Singh, Gurlal Singh, Surjeet Kaur and Gurwinder Singh for burning stubble.

It is pertinent to mention that on Thursday, the police booked 47 persons by name, besides 30 unidentified, in 49 FIRs registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents. Overall, more than 200 FIRs have been registered in this border district.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a team from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ferozepur, of Punjab Agricultural University organised an awareness camp on vegetable cultivation for farmers from Wara Kali Raun, Mahlewala, Laluwala and Khiali villages. Organised under the Khet Bachao Abhiyan, the camp focused on using paddy straw as mulch in vegetable crops and highlighted the importance of soil and water testing.

Gurmail Singh, Deputy Director (Training), KVK, said that spreading a layer of paddy straw in fields helped the straw decompose gradually and improve soil fertility. This not only eliminates the need to burn crop residue but also contributes to environmental protection and improved soil health.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts