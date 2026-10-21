Slain anti-drug activist Jhota’s wife seeks protesters’ nod for post-mortem

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the probe into the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, his wife Manpreet Kaur sought the protesters’ permission to proceed with the post-mortem examination of his body, which she said had been lying in the mortuary at the local civil hospital for the past eight days.

Flanked by her two sons and father-in-law Bhim Singh, while addressing the protesters at the Tinkoni protest site, she stressed that the family could not take any decision without the consent of the protesters and the action committee leading the agitation.

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Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the family had agreed to the post-mortem, which, as per its demand, would be conducted by a panel of doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Nihangs camping outside the mortuary had however said that they won’t allow anyone to take the body until the family informs tells them to.

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Referring to the family’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, Manpreet said, “The demands discussed were the same ones already raised by the committee, including the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. We are not associated with any political party. Punjab comes first. Khalsa is independent and will remain so,” she said.

“How can we take a decision on the CBI inquiry on our own when you and the committee are with us? How can we sign anything or take any step without you? We have come to seek your permission,” she told the gathering.

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She said the family had met the committee before addressing the protesters today and wanted to respond to their concerns directly. She also appealed to people not to circulate interviews or statements without first hearing the family’s complete version.

“My husband’s body has been lying in the mortuary for eight days. Some experts have advised us on the matter. Should we get the post-mortem conducted? The body contains evidence that could be destroyed with the passage of time,” she asked, leaving the decision to the gathering and the committee.

She further alleged that a shop belonging to the main accused (Ashwani) had been demolished despite the family not having demanded such action. She claimed the demolition appeared to be an attempt to destroy evidence.

Jhota was shot at the chemist shop on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests and demands for action against those responsible.

Manpreet said losing a husband was an extremely painful experience for any woman but reiterated that the family would abide by the collective decision of the protesters.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, she urged them to socially boycott drug peddlers and support those speaking against the drug menace. She said the committee’s demands remained the family’s priority and called for greater participation in the agitation, urging people to take up duties despite the ongoing harvest season.

“We cannot do anything alone. We need all of you to stand with us. We will win this battle together,” she said, thanking the public for its support.