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Home / Bathinda / Smog chokes region; seven injured in road accident amid poor visibility

Smog chokes region; seven injured in road accident amid poor visibility

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:19 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Additional Deputy Commissioner Jaspinder Singh interacts with residents of Rode village in Moga district on Tuesday.
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A week of relentless stubble burning, compounded by Diwali firecrackers, has left the region gasping for breath. Dense smog has engulfed roads, raised health concerns and reduced visibility, while flames rising from fields along major roads and link roads have become a common sight.

The poor visibility led to a four-car collision near Moga on Tuesday, leaving seven persons injured.

A Maruti Swift and a Mahindra Scorpio collided head-on amid dense smog and poor visibility. Before drivers could react, two more cars rammed into the stationary vehicles from behind, leaving all four vehicles damaged. Emergency teams rescued the occupants and shifted them to a nearby government hospital. Police later cleared the wreckage to restore traffic.

Authorities have advised motorists to use fog lights and maintain low speeds, particularly during the early morning hours.

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Official figures show that Ferozepur recorded 621 farm fires during the ongoing paddy harvesting season till Monday evening, the highest in the region. Bathinda followed with 412 cases, Moga with 198, Faridkot with 176, Fazilka with 144 and Muktsar with 126.

Meanwhile, the residents alleged that the administration and police had taken only token action against a handful of farmers despite the continuing violations.

November 8 witnessed the season’s highest single-day count of farm fires in Faridkot and Moga districts, with 55 and 73 incidents, respectively.

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The deteriorating air quality is also taking a toll on public health, with hospitals witnessing a rush of children and elderly patients.

Doctors at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, said large-scale burning of crop residue and bursting of firecrackers release trace gases and sub-micron aerosols that aggravate lung and respiratory ailments. Specialists in ophthalmology, chest diseases and tuberculosis are treating an increased number of young children and elderly patients, they said.

An ophthalmologist at the hospital also reported a sudden rise in patients complaining of eye irritation and a burning sensation.

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Administration steps up monitoring

Meanwhile, the administration has stepped up monitoring of stubble-burning incidents. On Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Moga, Jaspinder Singh, reached Rode village after receiving information about a fire in a paddy field and got it extinguished in his presence, preventing it from spreading.

He said negligence in checking stubble burning would not be tolerated. Officials and field staff of the departments concerned had been activated and directed to reach the spot immediately upon receiving information about any fire.

Singh said stubble burning worsened air pollution, endangered the health of children and the elderly, and damaged soil fertility and beneficial insects. He urged farmers to adopt scientific methods and use machinery recommended by the Agriculture Department. Field-level monitoring would continue, and violators would face action as per rules, he added.

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