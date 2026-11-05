Smog spikes respiratory cases in Bathinda, elderly worst hit

With smog enveloping the region during the early morning and night hours, hospitals in Bathinda have started witnessing an increase in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems. Elderly people and those already suffering from lung-related ailments are among the worst affected.

Doctors said the outpatient departments (OPDs) had recorded a rise in the number of patients suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis and other respiratory ailments over the past two days. Some patients also complained of breathing difficulties, coughing and irritation following exposure to polluted air, they added.

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Rosy Aggarwal, District TB Officer, Bathinda, said the OPD had witnessed a 10 to 20 per cent increase in patients on Monday and Tuesday.

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“Smog has only recently set in, yet we are already witnessing an increase in the number of patients reporting respiratory issues. Those suffering from asthma, COPD and other lung-related ailments are particularly vulnerable. The number of patients may increase further during Diwali due to a possible rise in pollution levels,” she said. She advised residents, particularly elderly people and those with existing respiratory ailments, to avoid morning and evening walks when air quality is poor.

Dr Arun Bansal, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Bathinda, urged residents to take precautions amid deteriorating air quality. “People should wear face masks while stepping outdoors and avoid unnecessary exposure to polluted air,” he said.