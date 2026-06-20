Social media influencer murder case: Amritpal Mehron, Jaspreet Singh taken to AIIMS for medical check-up

The key accused in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, Amritpal Singh Mehron, along with his alleged accomplice Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Mehron village in Moga district, were brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for a medical check-up from the Bathinda Central Jail on Saturday.

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Bathinda Rural DSP HS Sra said that Amritpal had some eye and dental issues, while Jaspreet was brought to the hospital for a scan related to a stone in his abdomen. “The doctors prescribed some medicines, and both were sent back to the jail,” he said.

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Currently, four accused, including Amritpal, Jaspreet, and Nimratjit Singh, Ranjit Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district, all Nihangs, are in judicial custody. Amritpal was extradited from the UAE and brought back to India on April 10 this year.

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The fifth accused in the case has been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Jhabal village in Tarn Taran district, who is currently evading arrest.

Notably, the badly decomposed body of 36-year-old Kamal, a Ludhiana resident belonging to a migrant worker family, was recovered on the night of June 11 last year from the rear seat of a car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan village along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway after locals complained of a foul smell.

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The police have claimed that the murder was a result of “moral policing”. According to the police, Amritpal, who knew Kamal, had earlier cautioned her against posting “indecent” videos on social media. Along with his associates, he allegedly hatched a conspiracy and strangled her to death.