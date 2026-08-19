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Home / Bathinda / Social media influencer murder case: Key accused Amritpal Mehron taken to hospital for medical check-up

Social media influencer murder case: Key accused Amritpal Mehron taken to hospital for medical check-up

Amritpal has stones measuring around 8 mm and 9 mm in his both kidneys

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 03:58 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh Mehron at the civil hospital in Bathinda. File photo
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The key accused in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, Amritpal Singh Mehron, was brought from Bathinda Central Jail to the local civil hospital for a medical check-up on Wednesday. He was later taken back to the jail after undergoing an ultrasound examination, amid tight security arrangements.

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Amritpal has stones in both kidneys, and his counsel Manpreet Singh Brar had filed an application in court seeking permission for him to undergo treatment.

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Earlier, on June 20, Amritpal was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check-up. His counsel said that Amritpal has stones measuring around 8 mm and 9 mm in his both kidneys, and the doctor prescribed him medication for nine days.

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Currently, four accused, including Amritpal, Jaspreet, both residents of Mehron village in Moga district, and Nimratjit Singh, Ranjit Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district, all Nihangs, are in judicial custody. Amritpal was extradited from the UAE and brought back to India on April 10 this year.

The fifth accused in the case has been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Jhabal village in Tarn Taran district, who is currently evading arrest.

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Notably, the badly decomposed body of 36-year-old Kamal, a Ludhiana resident belonging to a migrant worker family, was recovered on the night of June 11 last year from the rear seat of a car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan village along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway after locals complained of a foul smell.

The police have claimed that the murder was a result of “moral policing”. According to the police, Amritpal, who knew Kamal, had earlier cautioned her against posting “indecent” videos on social media and had planned to teach her a lesson. Along with his associates, he allegedly hatched a conspiracy and strangled her to death.

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