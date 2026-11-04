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Home / Bathinda / Sond inaugurates infra projects in Killianwali village

Sond inaugurates infra projects in Killianwali village

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Tribune News Service
Abohar, Updated At : 04:20 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond opens a sports ground at Killianwali.
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Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed sports ground and several infrastructure projects at Killianwali village in the Abohar subdivision of Fazilka district.

The sports ground has been developed under the third phase of the Punjab Government’s scheme to construct 3,100 rural sports grounds across the state.

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During his visit, Sond also inaugurated a newly constructed panchayat ghar, classrooms, a boundary wall and a kitchen shed at the Government Primary School, besides a community centre-cum-marriage palace. He also formally inaugurated the upgraded Government High School.

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The minister laid the foundation stone for a shed at the village gaushala, besides projects for a wastewater drainage pipeline and the construction of interlocking streets and drains.

AAP’s Abohar constituency incharge Suhani Doda said the sports ground would encourage youngsters to take part in sports and keep away from drugs.

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